82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, receives feedback on his performance from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), after completing the M18 qualification test at a range in Djibouti, November 12, 2024. This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)