82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, receives a weapons handling briefing from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), at a deployed location in Djibouti on November 12, 2024. This training emphasized safe weapon handling and aimed to enhance marksmanship skills, fostering greater cross-service collaboration in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)