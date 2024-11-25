82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, receives a weapons handling briefing from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), at a deployed location in Djibouti on November 12, 2024. This training emphasized safe weapon handling and aimed to enhance marksmanship skills, fostering greater cross-service collaboration in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 04:38
|Photo ID:
|8777007
|VIRIN:
|241112-Z-YU823-1473
|Resolution:
|4048x2891
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
