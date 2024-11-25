Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Marquina-Perez, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief salutes to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, before a flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. The relationship between pilots at the maintainers of the aircraft is symbiotic based on mutual respect and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)