    Wyvern 1 takes to the skies [Image 6 of 9]

    Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

    ITALY

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares for a flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. The F-16’s enduring appeal lies in its technological relevance, with continual upgrades to avionics, radar systems and weaponry ensuring it remains a formidable force in modern air warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

