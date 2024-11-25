Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. In an air combat role, the F-16's maneuverability and combat radius (distance it can fly to enter air combat, stay, fight and return) exceed that of all potential threat fighter aircraft making it the perfect aircraft to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)