Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, taxis to the runway in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. The wing’s motto, “Return with Honor” is painted on the wing’s heritage tail as a reminder to respect the past and embrace the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)