U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gets into an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. Clark has been the commander of the 31st FW since July 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8774594
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-FG548-1044
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 takes to the skies [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.