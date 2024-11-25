Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gets into an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. Clark has been the commander of the 31st FW since July 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)