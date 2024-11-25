Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares for a flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. The F-16’s user-friendly design, featuring a bubble canopy for visibility, intuitive controls, superior maneuverability, and advanced cockpit ergonomics, makes it as effective as it is powerful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)