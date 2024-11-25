Wyvern 1 takes to the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Cark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, walks to an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 21, 2024. Clark has over 3,300 flight hours with 600 of those being combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)