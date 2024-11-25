10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, talks with Master Sgt. Michael Houck, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division about his Thanksgiving dining experience at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Dining facilities all over Fort Drum competed for the chance to win the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
