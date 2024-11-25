Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, talks with Master Sgt. Michael Houck, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division about his Thanksgiving dining experience at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Dining facilities all over Fort Drum competed for the chance to win the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 17:33
    VIRIN: 241126-A-WA425-1073
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Turkey
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    DFAC

