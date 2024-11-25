10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, poses for a photo with Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Flightline Warrior Restaurant on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Dining facilities all over Fort Drum competed for the chance to win the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024, and part of the competition criteria is selecting a theme for each dining facility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)