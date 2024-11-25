Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt 1st. Class James Gibbons (left), a culinary specialist and dining facility manager for 1st Brigade Combat Team’s Warrior Restaurant shows Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann (right), commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, the decorations for the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024 competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. A Fort Drum Thanksgiving tradition, dining facilities compete against each other to see who has the best Thanksgiving meal on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8773833
    VIRIN: 241126-A-WA425-1008
    Resolution: 5509x3513
    Size: 20.96 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Turkey
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    DFAC

