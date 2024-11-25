10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt 1st. Class James Gibbons (left), a culinary specialist and dining facility manager for 1st Brigade Combat Team’s Warrior Restaurant shows Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann (right), commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, the decorations for the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024 competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. A Fort Drum Thanksgiving tradition, dining facilities compete against each other to see who has the best Thanksgiving meal on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)