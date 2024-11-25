10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, presents the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024 to Sgt. 1st Class Raymund Mutchock, a culinary specialist and Warrant Officer Luan Silva, the brigade culinary advisor, both representing 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s Warrior Restaurant on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. All of the dining facilities worked tirelessly over the last few days to prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinners to the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)