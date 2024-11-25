10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is serving Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, Thanksgiving Dinner as part of the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024 competition at the Flightline Warrior Restaurant on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. The dining facilities all over Fort Drum competed against each other for the chance of winning the Best Thanksgiving Meal 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)