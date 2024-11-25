10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum host DFAC Thanksgiving Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, talks with a group of Soldiers about their Thanksgiving Dinner at the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s Warrior Restaurant on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. Dining facilities all over Fort Drum competed for the chance to win the Best Dining Facility award for the Thanksgiving Meal 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)