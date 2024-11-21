U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) man the rails as Boxer departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 01:58
|Photo ID:
|8769365
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-AS577-1046
|Resolution:
|6723x4482
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.