15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) man the rails as Boxer departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)