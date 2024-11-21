Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 9]

    15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit salutes the USS Arizona Memorial while manning the rails of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    This work, 15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Arizona
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Man the Rails
    Hawaii

