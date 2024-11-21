15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit salutes the USS Arizona Memorial while manning the rails of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)