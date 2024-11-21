15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) man the rails aboard Boxer as the ship transits past the USS Arizona Memorial departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 01:58
|Photo ID:
|8769363
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-LO557-1086
|Resolution:
|6050x4035
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
