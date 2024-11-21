15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Moreno, left, a maintenance management specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Puerto Rico, mans the rails of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
