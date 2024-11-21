15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit man the rails as Boxer departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)