15th MEU Depart Pearl Harbor aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charles Kelly, left, a generator mechanic assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Missouri, and a sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) stand at attention while manning the rails as Boxer as the ship transits past the Battleship Missouri departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)