18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

An Okinawan local snake, the Hime Habu, is displayed during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2023.The Hime Habu can be identified by its arrow shaped head which indicates it is a venomous snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)