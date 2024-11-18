An Okinawan local snake, the Hime Habu, is displayed during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2023.The Hime Habu can be identified by its arrow shaped head which indicates it is a venomous snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|11.19.2024
|11.21.2024 01:37
|8764799
|241119-F-IV293-1358
|3367x2240
|376.3 KB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
This work, 18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.