18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

U.S. Navy Lt. Adam Salyer, 3d Medical Battalion entomologist, handles a Taiwanese Beauty during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange between the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 3DMEDBN allowed the Sailors more hands-on experience with local snakes and to strengthen relations between the sister service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 01:37
|Photo ID:
|8764798
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-IV293-1052
|Resolution:
|1374x2134
|Size:
|458.59 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
