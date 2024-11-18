Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes [Image 6 of 7]

    18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Navy Lt. Adam Salyer, 3d Medical Battalion entomologist, handles a Taiwanese Beauty during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange between the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 3DMEDBN allowed the Sailors more hands-on experience with local snakes and to strengthen relations between the sister service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8764798
    VIRIN: 241119-F-IV293-1052
    Resolution: 1374x2134
    Size: 458.59 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    entomology
    18th CES
    3DMEDBN

