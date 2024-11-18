18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Kerr, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management non-commissioned officer in charge, right, and U.S. Navy Seaman Zavier Jae Wallace, 3d Medical Battalion preventative medicine technician, discuss the proper way to use snake tongs during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange between the 18th CES and the 3DMEDBN allowed the Sailors more hands-on experience with local snakes and to strengthen relations between the sister service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)