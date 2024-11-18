18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Kerr, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management non-commissioned officer in charge, right, and U.S. Navy Seaman Zavier Jae Wallace, 3d Medical Battalion preventative medicine technician, discuss the proper way to use snake tongs during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange between the 18th CES and the 3DMEDBN allowed the Sailors more hands-on experience with local snakes and to strengthen relations between the sister service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 01:37
|Photo ID:
|8764794
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-IV293-1323
|Resolution:
|4500x3085
|Size:
|465.72 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
