18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Riley Tedrow, left, 3d Medical Battalion preventative medicine technician, lowers a Taiwanese Beauty into a box during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Navy preventive medicine technicians learn operational preventive medicine, food service sanitation, water safety, entomology and deployment environmental surveillance in order to support service members’ health and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)