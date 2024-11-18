18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chamu Chimhau 3d Medical Battalion preventative medicine technician, handles a Hime Habu during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange between the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 3DMEDBN allowed the Sailors more hands-on experience with local snakes and to strengthen relations between the sister service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)