18th CES Airmen and 3DMEDBN Sailors handle Okinawan snakes

U.S. Navy Seaman Zavier Jae Wallace, 3d Medical Battalion preventative medicine technician, handles a Hime Habu during a subject matter expert exchange at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. This SMEE helped medical entomologists and preventative medicine specialists identify the snakes found on and around Kadena Air Base so they may create a safer environment for service members living and working on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)