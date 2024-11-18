Beavercreek honors veterans

Staff Sgt. James Nufer, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, plays taps Nov. 11, 2024, at the conclusion of the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
11.11.2024
|11.20.2024 16:32
|8764358
|241111-F-JW079-1121
|3000x2352
|2.4 MB
|Location:
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO, US
|3
|0
