Beavercreek honors veterans

A veteran listens to Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speak at the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11, 2024. Area veterans, families and residents gathered to listen to speakers and the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom combo. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)