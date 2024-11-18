Beavercreek honors veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warner Van Horne, Army veteran who served on Okinawa during World War II, stands during the playing of the national anthem Nov. 11, 2024, at the start of the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. Area veterans and families gathered to listen to speakers, including Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)