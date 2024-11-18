Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beavercreek honors veterans [Image 2 of 7]

    Beavercreek honors veterans

    BEAVERCREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Warner Van Horne, Army veteran who served on Okinawa during World War II, stands during the playing of the national anthem Nov. 11, 2024, at the start of the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. Area veterans and families gathered to listen to speakers, including Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

