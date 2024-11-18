Beavercreek honors veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Beavercreek High School Junior Air Force ROTC unit presents colors as the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom Ensemble plays the national anthem Nov. 11, 2024, at the start of the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. Area veterans and families gathered to listen to speakers, including Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)