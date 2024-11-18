Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beavercreek honors veterans [Image 3 of 7]

    Beavercreek honors veterans

    BEAVERCREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Dennis Jarvi, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, speaks Nov. 11, 2024, at the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. Jarvi told the audience about his combat missions to Hanoi. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Wright-Patterson
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFMC: Air Force Material Command

