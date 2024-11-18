Beavercreek honors veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Dickson and other veterans stand to sing “The Air Force Song”, Nov. 11, 2024, as the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom combo plays the Armed Forces Medley at the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony. Area veterans, families and residents gathered to listen to speakers and the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom combo. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)