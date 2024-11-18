Beavercreek honors veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks at the Beavercreek, Ohio, Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11, 2024. Area veterans, families and residents gathered to listen to speakers and the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom Ensemble. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)