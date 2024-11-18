17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michelle Ferguson, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, is briefed on the mission of Command Post Sentinel at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. Command Post Sentinel transformed from Forward Operating Base Sentinel as the Department of Defense shifts its focus to near-peer adversaries and Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)