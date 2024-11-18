Michelle Ferguson, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, is briefed on the mission of Command Post Sentinel at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. Command Post Sentinel transformed from Forward Operating Base Sentinel as the Department of Defense shifts its focus to near-peer adversaries and Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8763948
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-QS607-1061
|Resolution:
|2904x2074
|Size:
|348.71 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission
No keywords found.