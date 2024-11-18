Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 2 of 5]

    17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing

    Marines assigned to the 315th Training Squadron demonstrate use of the Odin Sphere at the Marine Detachment, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The marines at Goodfellow learn how to set up and operate the Odin Sphere as part of their service-specific intelligence training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8763949
    VIRIN: 241018-F-QS607-1103
    Resolution: 5220x3729
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Joint
    Detachments
    Training
    Honorary Commanders

