17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

Pam Callan, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, wears a protective helmet while visiting Command Post Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander, brought out gear for the honorary commanders to wear and examine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)