Pam Callan, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, wears a protective helmet while visiting Command Post Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander, brought out gear for the honorary commanders to wear and examine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8763953
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-QS607-1229
|Resolution:
|4861x3472
|Size:
|965.24 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission
