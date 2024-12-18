Michelle Ferguson: Granting a better future for Goodfellow

Photo By Sean Schroeder | Michelle Ferguson, Tom Green County grants administrator, poses for photo, Oct. 17,...... read more read more Photo By Sean Schroeder | Michelle Ferguson, Tom Green County grants administrator, poses for photo, Oct. 17, 2023. Ferguson collaborates and coordinates with a variety of members at Goodfellow Air Force Base, the City of San Angelo and the county to help secure funding for various base infrastructure projects. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – About a week before Christmas, the Goodfellow community was given something of tremendous value - $4.8 million in grant funds from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program.



DEAAG funds are designated to support military installations across the state and safeguard jobs in military communities that may be affected in any upcoming Base Realignment and Closure process.



Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, made this announcement on Dec. 16, 2024. These funds were part of a $17 million grant package that is projected to be allocated for infrastructure projects in various military communities across the state.



Goodfellow Air Force Base was one of the biggest recipients of this year’s DEAAG program. The funds are designated for the Defense Access Control Point project, which is designed to improve the flow of traffic and safety at its Jacobson (South) Gate and make infrastructure improvements to its Visitor’s Center, creating a more welcoming environment for people coming onto the installation.



A crucial community partner who was instrumental in helping the base secure this funding is Michelle Ferguson, Tom Green Country grants administrator. She’s been in the position since 2021.



Since that time, she’s been steadfast in her commitment to help secure millions of dollars of infrastructure funding each year, following the impetus of Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter, to improve Goodfellow and the surrounding community.



Ferguson said she is responsible for identifying and applying for grants that meet the needs of TGC, residents, and partner organizations. It involves overseeing the grant application process, reporting and compliance activities. She added that she provides community partnership services to the many entities that take part in applications and documents all the things that a particular project affects.



She noted that her involvement in 2023-2024 17th TRW Honorary Commander Program significantly enhanced her awareness and understanding of the training mission and quality of life initiatives at Goodfellow.



“There is too much to see and learn about Goodfellow that only the year-long HC program could offer insight as to how I can truly make a difference to GAFB and my community,” remarked Ferguson.



Matthew ‘Staz’ Stazenski, Goodfellow’s Air Force Community Partnership manager, is in constant coordination and communication with her regarding those needs, working in lockstep to facilitate funding support for a variety of projects and to bolster every effort towards enhancing the ‘One Community’ approach in the Concho Valley.



“She has been the continuity of process and product, as much of the resident knowledge on base of the grants process has turned over in the past year. Her commitment is matched only by her humility, and her tireless efforts have significantly bolstered the already thriving relationship and partnership between the 17th Training Wing and Tom Green County,” said Stazenski.



Her efforts have had an undeniable impact on quality of life and training at the base.



For example, in 2022, DEAAG funding made it possible to construct a covered modernized military working dog training pad. It allows members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron to train longer with their canines, protecting them from the sweltering heat during the summer and fall months.



The funding has also empowered intelligence training instructors to significantly expand and improve their technological infrastructure, giving the next generation of intelligence warriors the most realistic training environment for a simulated deployment in the Pacific theater.



“Michelle Ferguson’s efforts to secure the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant was instrumental towards establishing the 17th Training Wing’s new austere training environment, JADE FORGE, at Goodfellow AFB,” stated Maj. Jessica Turpiano, director of operations for the 313th Training Squadron.



“JADE FORGE provides a real-world deployment environment that prepares U.S. Air Force intelligence analysts to support military operations in a contested environment. Currently, JADE FORGE is used by the 313th Training Squadron to execute an INDOPACOM-focused capstone exercise that simulates a first-island chain fight against a peer-level adversary.”



Turpiano added, “Furthermore, it also has served as a staging area for Texas Civil Air Patrol weekend training activities, providing excellent conditions for members to train for CAP’s emergency services training, to include search and rescue operations.”



Ferguson said her job “not only creates a sense of accomplishment, but it also instills pride and encouragement to bring more opportunities to the table.” She is in constant coordination with Stazenski and other base officials to develop grant proposals for 2025 and beyond.



These include improvements to the training infrastructure at Command Base Sentinel, a training area used by soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion and proposed upgrades to the sleeping quarters at the fire department.



“She shies from the spotlight and operates in the background to get things seamlessly and smoothly accomplished, while also advocating for the mission, service members, and families of Goodfellow at every opportunity,” said Stazenski.



Due to her successful track record, it’s very likely that Tom Green County and Goodfellow AFB will be awarded DEAAG funding during the next holiday season, in large part because of Ferguson’s efforts to make the base a better place to live and train, one grant at a time.