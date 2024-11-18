Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 3 of 5]

    17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing

    Members of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion and 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders pose for a photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The honorary commanders saw how the 17th TRW partners with all branches hosted at Goodfellow to stay at the forefront of military capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    This work, 17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow&rsquo;s joint service mission

