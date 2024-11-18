Members of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion and 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders pose for a photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The honorary commanders saw how the 17th TRW partners with all branches hosted at Goodfellow to stay at the forefront of military capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8763951
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-QS607-1175
|Resolution:
|5004x3574
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission
No keywords found.