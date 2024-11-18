17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion and 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders pose for a photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The honorary commanders saw how the 17th TRW partners with all branches hosted at Goodfellow to stay at the forefront of military capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)