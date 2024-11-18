17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Sgt. Nathan Nanez and Staff Sgt. Zachary Wales perform a Marine Martial Arts demonstration at the Marine Detachment, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The Marines demonstrated techniques two individuals may use when fighting for control of a weapon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)