U.S. Marine Sgt. Nathan Nanez and Staff Sgt. Zachary Wales perform a Marine Martial Arts demonstration at the Marine Detachment, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. The Marines demonstrated techniques two individuals may use when fighting for control of a weapon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8763952
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-QS607-1122
|Resolution:
|4803x3430
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission
No keywords found.