17 TRW Honorary Commanders tour Goodfellow’s joint service mission

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing welcomed Honorary Commanders for a day to recognize our sister services and highlight the joint training mission that occurs at Goodfellow Air Force Base on Oct. 18. Goodfellow houses every branch of the Department of Defense across five detachments, each playing an integral role in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Special Instruments Training and Fire Protection.



Throughout the day, the honorary commanders got an in-depth look at how collaboration between the services plays an essential role in maintaining strong partnerships between the sister services during training. From the Space Force’s innovative advancements in the field of intelligence warfare to Marines preserving tradition and honoring their history with hand-to-hand combat training, they got a unique look at how the 17th TRW highlights inter-service collaboration.



These demonstrations highlighted the comprehensive nature of the 17th TRW, emphasizing how each service's distinctive traits integrate to create a unified and resilient fighting force.



“Seeing how the other branches take what they learn and apply it in their own way was eye-opening,” said CoCo Simpson, 17th TRW Honorary Commander. “It was great to see the partnership between the Air Force and the other branches here.”



The immersion showcased the 17th TRW’s role in fostering joint capabilities, ensuring that Goodfellow remains at the forefront of military readiness through the combined efforts of all branches. This partnership enhances operational effectiveness and reinforces the shared commitment to maintaining the nation's defense across all domains.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US