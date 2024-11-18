Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6]

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing simulate decontamination procedures in a nuclear environment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon consisted of multiple career fields coming together to maintain airpower while keeping personnel safe. Training events like this ensure that no matter the conditions, the 51st Fighter Wing will remain ready to “Fight Tonight” and safeguard the freedom of the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8762757
    VIRIN: 241114-F-OS908-1123
    Resolution: 3523x2960
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    Radiant Falcon

