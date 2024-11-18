Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing simulate decontamination procedures in a nuclear environment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon consisted of multiple career fields coming together to maintain airpower while keeping personnel safe. Training events like this ensure that no matter the conditions, the 51st Fighter Wing will remain ready to “Fight Tonight” and safeguard the freedom of the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)