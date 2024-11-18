U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing discuss safety procedures during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross functional training event that brought together multiple career fields to maintain a simulated nuclear contaminated aircraft. These exercises ensure that the 51st FW can “Fight Tonight,” no matter the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8762753
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-OS908-1002
|Resolution:
|4051x2698
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
No keywords found.