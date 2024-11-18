Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing discuss safety procedures during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross functional training event that brought together multiple career fields to maintain a simulated nuclear contaminated aircraft. These exercises ensure that the 51st FW can “Fight Tonight,” no matter the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)