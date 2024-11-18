U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing discuss safety procedures during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov 13, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross functional training event where members work on a simulated nuclear contaminated aircraft. This training ensures that no matter the conditions, the 51st FW will maintain airpower and defend the freedom of 51 million people on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8762752
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-OS908-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
No keywords found.