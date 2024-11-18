Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing discuss safety procedures during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov 13, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross functional training event where members work on a simulated nuclear contaminated aircraft. This training ensures that no matter the conditions, the 51st FW will maintain airpower and defend the freedom of 51 million people on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)