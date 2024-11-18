Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron puts on personal protective equipment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross-functional training event designed to protect personnel while maintaining airpower in a simulated nuclear environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)