Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron puts on personal protective equipment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon is a cross-functional training event designed to protect personnel while maintaining airpower in a simulated nuclear environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8762755
    VIRIN: 241114-F-OS908-1103
    Resolution: 2002x2204
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything
    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    Radiant Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download