    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 3 of 6]

    Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Medical Group checks a filter for simulated radioactive particles during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. This device, known as a Radeco, measures radiation exposure and helps determine the appropriate level of personal protective equipment for members to wear. Through exercises like Radiant Falcon, the 51st Fighter Wing is dedicated to staying prepared and developing innovative solutions to protect our personnel and remain ready to “Fight Tonight!” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8762754
    VIRIN: 241114-F-OS908-1134
    Resolution: 3467x3016
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    Radiant Falcon

