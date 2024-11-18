Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Medical Group checks a filter for simulated radioactive particles during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. This device, known as a Radeco, measures radiation exposure and helps determine the appropriate level of personal protective equipment for members to wear. Through exercises like Radiant Falcon, the 51st Fighter Wing is dedicated to staying prepared and developing innovative solutions to protect our personnel and remain ready to “Fight Tonight!” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)