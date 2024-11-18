Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron puts on personal protective equipment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon brought together multiple careers fields, including maintenance, medical and emergency management, to maintain airpower and protect personnel in a simulated nuclear environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)