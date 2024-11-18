Radiant Falcon: Ready for anything

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing simulate decontamination...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing simulate decontamination procedures in a nuclear environment during Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. Radiant Falcon consisted of multiple career fields coming together to maintain airpower while keeping personnel safe. Training events like this ensure that no matter the conditions, the 51st Fighter Wing will remain ready to “Fight Tonight” and safeguard the freedom of the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea–Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in exercise Radiant Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 12-15, 2024.



Radiant Falcon is a comprehensive training event that provides tactics, techniques and procedures to safely recover and relaunch an aircraft that was simulated to have been contaminated by radioactive material.



The exercise consisted of both classroom and hands-on training with a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, where multiple base functions including emergency management, medical and maintenance came together to complete the objectives.



“This training provides all emergency responders, maintainers and aircrew the confidence and resources to safely support our flying mission in the event of potential chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attacks,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. John Wang, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight commander. “It prepares our Airmen to continue the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission, no matter the circumstance.”



This level of training is critical in the context of the Great Power Competition, ensuring the 51st FW is prepared to maintain operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving global threats.



“Ultimately, we learned that there is a huge margin within the radiological spectrum that we can safely accomplish the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitchell Brott, 36th Fighter Squadron production superintendent. “Radiant Falcon familiarized us with procedures and equipment, and solidified our capability to move forward in these hazardous environments.”



Radiant Falcon demonstrates how Osan AB continues to innovate and adapt to generate readiness for present and future operating environments. By honing skills in complex scenarios, members of the 51st FW ensure they are always prepared to fight tonight and safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Theater.