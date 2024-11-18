Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Sunny, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District project manager, provides a briefing during a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. Sunny provided an update on ongoing activities at Whittier Narrows Dam in South El Monte, California. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)